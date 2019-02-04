President pardoned over 500 prisoners on the National Day

Prison media spokesman said that inmates from 29 prisons in the country including 41 prisoners from Welikada Prison, 46 from Anuradhapura prison, and 36 from Pallekele Prison will be released..
President Maithripala Sirisena pardoned over 500 prisoners serving time for minor offences on the occasion of the 71st National Day.Media Spokesman of the Prison and Prison Commissioner Thushara Upuldeniya said 545 prisoners who have been convicted for minor offences under the Penal Code will be granted Presidential pardon on the recommendation of the Ministry of Prisons Reforms.
