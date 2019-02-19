SL to launch first nano satellite in mid-2019

The nano satellite has been developed by two research engineers attached to the Arthur C. Clarke Institute with the facilitation of Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan. The two research students are Dulani Chamika and Tharindu Dayarathne.

According to the Minister, this nano satellite, a cube measuring 10 cm along its edge and weighing around one kilogramme, will be deployed into orbit at an altitude of around 400km.Minister Senasinghe also said 80 percent of the government institutes have now been computerised.The Ministry has taken measures to implement a new programme called ‘Shilpa Sena’ to promote science and technology to enhance its contribution to the economic growth of the country, he said.

Asked about recent comments on war crimes, Minister Senasinghe said he does not believe that any war crime took place during the period of the civil war.Asked on issues regarding a national government, Minister Senasinghe said the political circumstances and legal requirements in establishing a national government are different. According to legal provisions, it is possible to form a national government even with just one non-government MP. However, the political circumstances are different.He said the Ministry is planning to give priority to research on building the Sri Lankan economy in the coming years.