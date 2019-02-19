February 19, 2019

    Annual Nawam Perehera Featured

    February 19, 2019
    Annual Nawam Perehera

    The annual Nawam Perehera of the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya paraded the streets yesterday. Picture shows Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe placing the casket of Sacred Relics on the ceremonial tusker at the temple premises. Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa, State Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene and Gangarama Dayaka Sabha President Ranjith Wijewardene were present.

    The 41st Navam Perehera, religious festival which attracts thousands of local devotees and foreigners, is organized under the guidance of the Chief incumbent of the Hunupitiya Gangarama Temple Chief Sanga Nayaka of the Colombo Hathkorale Ven. Galaboda Gnanisara Thera. A total of about 45 elephants are expected to participate in the perahera which also displays a pageant of fine cultural performances involving hundreds of dancers.
    The Chief incumbent of the Mount Lavinia Wimalaramaya Ven. Dr. Atthudawe Piyarathana Thera and the Principal of the Sri Gnaneswara Pirivena Ven Doradeniye Wimalakitthi and Parivenadipathi Ven.Thanthirimulle Sarana Thera performed the religious observances.
    The activities associated with this much awaited event are being organized by Ven.Kirinde Assaji Thera and Ven. Palatuwawe Jinarathana Thera under the guidance of Most Ven. Galaboda Gnanissara Thera.

     

     

