Annual Nawam Perehera

The 41st Navam Perehera, religious festival which attracts thousands of local devotees and foreigners, is organized under the guidance of the Chief incumbent of the Hunupitiya Gangarama Temple Chief Sanga Nayaka of the Colombo Hathkorale Ven. Galaboda Gnanisara Thera. A total of about 45 elephants are expected to participate in the perahera which also displays a pageant of fine cultural performances involving hundreds of dancers.

The Chief incumbent of the Mount Lavinia Wimalaramaya Ven. Dr. Atthudawe Piyarathana Thera and the Principal of the Sri Gnaneswara Pirivena Ven Doradeniye Wimalakitthi and Parivenadipathi Ven.Thanthirimulle Sarana Thera performed the religious observances.

The activities associated with this much awaited event are being organized by Ven.Kirinde Assaji Thera and Ven. Palatuwawe Jinarathana Thera under the guidance of Most Ven. Galaboda Gnanissara Thera.