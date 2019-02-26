UK commends progress by Sri Lanka

The United Kingdom in its address to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva said it welcomes the positive steps taken by Sri Lanka to address the human rights issues whilst calling on the government to establish the Office for Reparations.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Foreign Office Minister addressing the council on the opening day of its 40th session said that the UK welcomes these positive steps and encourages the country to implement in full the commitments it made to the council to secure long-term reconciliation.

“Finally, to end on a more positive note, we welcome the decision of the Government of Sri Lanka to return more land to its people, and to establish an Office for Reparations and we encourage them to implement in full the commitments made to this Council to secure long-term reconciliation,” he added.