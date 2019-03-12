March 12, 2019

    March 12, 2019
    DIPL RELATIONS ESTABLISE BETWEEN SRI LANKA AND BURUNDI

    Upon the signing of the Agreement by Dr. Amrith Rohan Perera, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations and. Albert Shingiro, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Burundi to the United Nations on 11th March 2019 in New York, the Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of Burundi decided to establish Diplomatic Relations between the two countries with effect from 11th March 2019.

    The establishment of diplomatic ties between Sri Lanka and Burundi would enhance the existing friendly relations and cooperation in the political, socio-economic and cultural fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

