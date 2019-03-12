Parliament passed the Budget by 43 votes

The Budget 2019 was passed with 43 majority votes at the voting on the Second Reading of Budget 2019 .The House passed the second reading of the budget with 119 votes in favor and 76 against. The United National Party (UNP) and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) voted in favor while the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) voted against the budget.However, a section of the UPFA MPs abstained from voting.

The voting on the Second Reading of Budget 2019 took place at the parliament a short ago.The Budget 2019 was presented to the Parliament on March 5th by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera and the Second Reading Debate of the Budget 2019 commenced the following day. The debate continued for six consecutive days.

Accordingly, the voting for the second reading of the budget was held today (12).The third reading of the debate also known as the Committee Stage Debate will commence from tomorrow (13) and the vote will be taken on the 05th of April