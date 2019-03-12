Glaucoma walk will take place from Viharamahadevi Park to the National Eye Hospital tomorrow, Consultant Eye Surgeon Dr. Dilruwani Ariyasinghe said.Addressing a press conference held at the National Eye Hospital Auditorium she said that an eye clinic for the public will take place opposite Borella Cemetery at CMC Polyclinic on March 13th. Another eye clinic will be held in Galleon March 15th Friday.

According to Consultant Eye Surgeons, it is important for all above the age of 40 to undergo screening for glaucoma because it can make people blind but it can be diagnosed early and controlled before the patient become completely blind. Therefore screening for glaucoma is recommended for the persons above the age of 40.

Glaucoma caused due to the increase of eye pressure. Screening for Glaucoma is essential if the person is above the age of 60 with a family history, suffer from diabetes, if had an eye injury in the past, if using steroids and farsightedness, they said.