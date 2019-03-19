High Commission in India to mark ‘Tripitakabhivandana’ Week

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in India in collaboration with Buddhist organizations has organized a number of programmes to mark the ‘Tripitakabhivandana’ Week, declared to mark the occasion of initiating the process in order to declare the Theravada Tripitaka, the sacred scripture of Buddhists, as a World Heritage.

The first programme of the ‘Tripitakabhivandana’ Week was held under the patronage of the Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Austin Fernando.A large number of people including Buddhist monks and devotees were present at the occasion.

During this event, it was apprised regarding the importance of declaring the Theravada Tripitaka as a World Heritage The effort taken by the President Sirisena to declare the Theravada Tripitaka as a World Heritage has been appreciated by the Maha Sangha and the devotees present at the event.The Maha Sangha including the Ven. Saddhatissa Thera of the Mahabodhi Societyparticipated on this occasion.