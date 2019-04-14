New Year enlivens closeness between people, nature - PM

The lively environment of springtime vivid, delicate and energetic, announces the dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year refreshingly with hopes for a new life that transcends all kinds of differences to open up new horizons, states Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in a Sinhala and Tamil New Year message.

The message adds:” Concepts, customs and traditions associated with the New Year enlivens the closeness between people and nature and have been focused to build up invaluable human virtues namely love, care, brotherhood, unity, honour and respect.

“Sinhala and Tamil New Year is a national cum cultural festival celebrated across Sri Lanka evenly in the North and South to denote revival of the entire society and it is important for all of us to convince the relevance of New Year rituals in experiencing pure happiness in life.

“It is with immense pleasure; I would like to wish all of you a blissful and a bountiful New Year”.