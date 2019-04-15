WEATHER FORECAST-Showers or thundershowers will occur at several place

The possibility for evening thundershowers is high over most parts of the island .

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, North-western and Western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Vavuniya and Mannar districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (15th) are Suruvil, Ariyalai, Muhamalai and Chempiyanpattu, about 12:09 noon.