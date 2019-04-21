Eeven foreign nationals been identified as deceased

Following the explosions that took place in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, earlier today, the number of foreign nationals who have been identified as deceased at the National Hospital in Colombo stands at elevene. The fatalities are: three (03) from India, one (01) from Portugal, two (02) from Turkey, three (03) from the UK, and two (02) holding US and UK nationalities.

According to ministry of foreign nationals who have been identified as deceased Affaires additionally, while nine foreign nationals are reported missing, there are twenty five unidentified bodies believed to be of foreigners at the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer’s mortuary.



Furthermore, as at 6pm today, 19 foreign nationals injured in the attacks are receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.Directors of Negombo and Batticaloa General Hospitals and the Colombo North Teaching Hospital have informed the Foreign Ministry that no foreigners have been admitted with injuries or declared dead at their respective hospitals.

foreign nationals who have been identified as deceased Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha and Tourism, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs Secretary S. Hettiarachchi visited the Colombo National Hospital this afternoon where victims were receiving treatment and also the mortuary to express condolences to the bereaved families. The respective Colombo-based Heads of Mission of the countries of the deceased as well as Sri Lanka Missions overseas have been informed of the casualties.

The Foreign Ministry is in close contact with the relevant hospital authorities on the identification of the remaining victims. The Ministry will continue to monitor the welfare of the foreign nationals receiving treatment.An emergency hotline to assist families of the affected foreign nationals will be operational 24 hours at +94 112323015.