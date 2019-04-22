Colombo Stock Exchange closed for trading on today

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), in consultation with the Securities & Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC), announces that the CSE will not open for trading at the regular time on Monday April 22, 2019. A further communication will follow, with regard to the resumption of trading.

The SEC and the CSE, having considered the unique circumstances of the tragic events that took place across the country on Sunday April 21, 2019 and the curfew which has been imposed, places primary emphasis on the safety and security of its people and market participants, and the constraints imposed on their mobility.

The SEC in consultation with the CSE will perform an ongoing assessment of the conditions necessary for an orderly conduct of the market, and will issue further communications as appropriate.