Police release pictures of suspects in Easter bombings, seek public’s help

Sri Lanka Police today released the names and photographs of several suspects wanted in connection with the Easter Day bombings targeting multiple churches and hotels in the country.They are seeking the assistance of the general public in order to apprehend the suspects in questions.Police have released the images and names of six suspects including three females.

The public is requested to provide any credible information regarding the suspects to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) using the following telephone numbers: Telephone numbers: 071 8591771, 011 2422176, 011 2395605