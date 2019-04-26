UN Chief, several world leaders convey condolences to President

Several world leaders and the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres telephoned President Maithripala Sirisena on Wednesday to convey their condolences and to condemn the brutal attacks on innocent civilians on Easter Sunday.

Furthermore, they expressed their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and the people of Sri Lanka. They also wished a speedy recovery for those injured.Yesterday, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Ur-Rehman Arif Alvi and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan also telephoned the President and expressed their sympathies.

Immediately after the Easter Sunday terror attacks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned President Sirisena to express condolences and offer every possible assistance to fight the menace of terrorism. The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also telephoned the President and expressed similar sentiments.