20 suspects arrested over Easter attacks in 24 hours

Two suspects have been arrested in Polonnaruwa, another two in Mirihana while three suspects have been arrested with a large number of swords in Slave Island.One person has been apprehended in Kollupitiya with garments similar to military clothing.A person has been arrested in Bandarawela over two motorcycles with the same license plate number while 2 individuals were apprehended with a suspicious vehicle in Dehiwala.
Three suspects have been arrested in Mawanella while one suspect each were arrested at Kattankudy, Aluthgama and Poovarasankulam.Three suspects were arrested with a kilogram of C-4 explosives at Wellawatte by navy personnel and handed over to police.Respective police stations are taking further action regarding the suspects.