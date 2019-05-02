Assets of terrorists to be frozen: Police

The assets of the terrorists involved in the eight terror attacks across the country had been identified and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was conducting measures to freeze their assets, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said yesterday. He said they were compiling a list of assets belonging to these terrorists in line with the Convention on the Suppression of Terrorist Finance Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He also said the CID has identified the nine suicide bombers who carried out attacks on the eight locations. “However, further DNA tests will be conducted to ensure a proper identification of the suicide bombers who carried out the Easter Sunday attacks and those who were involved in the shoot-out in Kalmunai on Friday (26),” the Police Spokesman said. The spokesman added that the nine terror suspects who carried out the eight terror attacks across the country had been identified.The list is as follows:

*The suicide bomber who carried out the attack on the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena had been identified as Alawdeen Ahmed Muath, a resident of Central Road in Mattakkuliya.*The person who carried out the suicide bombing at the St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Negombo was identified as Atchchi Muhammadu Muhammadu Hasthun, a resident of Walachchenei.

*The person who blew himself up at the Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo has been identified as Mohamed Azam Mohamed Mubarak, a resident of New York Street, Colombo 2 and Bandaranaike Mawatha Colombo 12.

*The two persons who blew themselves up at the Shangri La Hotel in Colombo were identified as Mohamed Cassim Mohamed Zahran, a resident of Mohideen Church Road in Kattankudy and Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Ilham Ahmed, a resident of Mahawila Gardens, Baseline Road in Dematagoda.

*Muhammad Nazar Mohammad Azad, a resident of Cemetery Road, New Kattankudy detonated the bomb at the Zion Church in Batticaloa.

*Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Insaf Ahmed, who was a resident of Mahawila Gardens, Baseline Road Dematagoda, blew himself up at the Cinnamon Grand in Colombo.

*Mohammed Latif Jameel Mohammed, a resident of Welamboda, Gampola and Lansiyawatta, Wellampitiya triggered the explosion at the Tropical Inn in Dehiwala.

*Fathima Ilhaam, a resident of Mahawila Gardens, Baseline Road Dematagoda detonated the bomb in the Mahawila Housing Scheme in Dematagoda