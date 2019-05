Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has given instructions to pay compensation for the damages caused to public and private property as a result of the tense situation that prevailed in Negombo yesterday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Accordingly, the Office for Reparations under the Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs has taken immediate steps to assess the damages, the Prime Minister's Office has announced.

Meanwhile, the tense situation that prevailed in Negombo yesterday has been completely brought under control and the police curfew imposed on those areas was also removed at 7.00 am Monday.