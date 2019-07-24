Sri Lanka participates at the Second Annual Royal Commonwealth Showcase 2019

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Toronto, as a part of country promotion/tourism promotion program 2019, participated at the Second Annual Commonwealth Showcase, organized by the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) celebrating the 70 th Anniversary of the Commonwealth on 20 July 2019 at the National Historic site of Fort York, Toronto.

At the Sri Lanka booth, Sri Lanka Tourism promotional brochures provided by Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau were exhibited; and also free Ceylon Tea samples from the six regions together with publicity /educational brochures provided by Sri Lanka Tea Board were displayed and distributed among the participants. The participants were also given an opportunity to taste Ceylon Tea from the six regions.

The two Sri Lankan traditional dance items performed by Rangara Performing Arts academy was also among the highlights of the event.