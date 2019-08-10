Over 30 tipper trucks reach Aruwakkalu with garbage

Over 30 tipper trucks containing waste gathered from the streets of Colombo has reached Aruwakkalu garbage dump.The Court of Appeal yesterday (09) issued an order preventing any obstructions against the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) disposing garbage at the Aruwakkalu garbage dump.

As the waste terminal in Kerawalapitiya, which is operated by the Land Reclamation & Development Corporation under the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development, had stopped accepting any waste material with effect from Monday (05), garbage had started to pile up in the streets of Colombo.

The CMC on Thursday (08) commenced the process to move the garbage amassed on the streets of Colombo to the site in Aruwakkalu, Puttalam.The ministry said the decision was taken to halt disposing garbage to the Kerawalapitiya waste terminal as its maximum capacity was reached.However, garbage dumps, as well as the rigorous malodour, had inconvenienced the residents in the area for the past week.