Secretary to the Ministry of Defence General SHS Kottegoda (Rtd) WWV RWP RSP VSV usp ndu met a delegation for a discussion on the operation of drones at the Ministry, Thursday evening (08th August 2019).The delegation of representatives of film production and advertising companies and drone operators put forwards their grievances faced in operating drones for filming and other purposes.The operation of drones and unmanned aircraft was suspended since the April bombings by a gazette notification in May. Secretary Defence had discussions with the delegation in the presence of senior security forces and police officers.Senior Tri Forces and police officers and state officials were also present at the occasion.