Navy takes to beach cleaningto making pollution-free coastal belt

The Navy, as part of its wide array of conservation programmes, conducted another beach cleaning drive at several beaches located in the southern part of the country yesterday (10th August).This programme was organised by the Southern Naval Command to clean-up Jakotuwella beach in Galle, Paravi Wella beach in Tangalle and the beach of Mirijjawila. The beaches which had been polluted due to a number of reasons were restored to their previous status due to Navy’s efforts.