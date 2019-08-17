Speaker receives 'Indo-Pacific: Security' report

The Institute of National Security Studies Sri Lanka (INSSSL) launched its report on ‘Indo-Pacific: Security, Geopolitics and Connectivity’.The initial report was presented to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya by INSSSL Director General Asanga Abeyagoonasekera and Co-editors Ruwanthi Jayasekara, Reaserach Assistant and Lucy Stronach, Research Assistant. The Speaker recognized the significance of the timely report and the research work done by the INSSSL.

The Indo-Pacific is a highly contentious and diverse region spanning across much of the Asian continent and beyond. Home to over half of the world’s population, the Indo-Pacific is, and will likely to continue to be, the area of primary strategic concern for states in political, economic, environmental and social realms. As more states continue to set their sights on the Indo-Pacific, it is important that nations in the region are well-prepared to address a range of challenges and opportunities that may emerge.

On June 21, the INSSSL hosted a range of scholars, military personnel and government officials for a Round Table Discussion on the topic of ‘Indo-Pacific: Security, Geopolitics and Connectivity’. Presented by five panellists including Prof. Asanga Abeyagoonasekera, Rear Admiral Noel Kalubowila, Dr. Satoru Nagao, Ruwanthi Jayasekara, and Lucy Stronach, this event offered a unique insight into these threats and opportunities.

“Indo-Pacific: Security, Geopolitics & Connectivity” consists of research papers from each of the panellists, presenting deeper analysis into the discussion. Each paper tackles a different yet interconnected issue under the broad topic of the Indo-Pacific, spanning a great many areas including maritime security, climate change, transnational crime and growing economies.