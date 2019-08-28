Weather advisory: Strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology today issued a weather advisory for strong winds and rough in certain sea areas around the island.The sea area extending from Hambantota to Kalmunai via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 55-60 kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, it said. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.