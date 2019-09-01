Thousands of Bohra people here for religious event

With the arrival of the Head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, His Holiness Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, in Sri Lanka, more than 21,000 Bohra community members from 40 countries arrived in Colombo to participate in their annual convention. It was the biggest international event to be held in Sri Lanka since the Easter Sunday bombings. The convention is held to mark Ashara Mubaraka during the first ten days of the Muslim month of Muharram in different countries. The event will begin today and continue till September 10.