Elpitiya PS Election : 5 leading parties to contest

The National Election Commission says 5 leading political parties will be contesting the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Elections. Drector-General Saman Sri Rathnayake said PS election will be held across 47 election centres on October 11th. The Special Gazette Notification to commence Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election on 11th of next month has been issued. On August 30th, the Supreme Court ordered the Elections Commission to conduct the election to elect members to the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha.This was after considering a petition filed by the Secretary of the Democratic United National Front against rejecting its nominations for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha at the recent Local Government Elections.