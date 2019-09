A 18- hour water cut would be imposed from 9:00 am tomorrow due to operations to connect the new pipes for Phase 2 of the Kelani River Southern Bank Project, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board said. The affected areas are Kelaniya, Wattala PS area, Mahara PS area, Ja-ela PS area, Ja-ela Municipal Council area, Katunayake/Seeduwa Urban Council area and a part of the Gampaha PS and surrounding areas. The NWS&DB requests the public to call hotline 1939 for any information.