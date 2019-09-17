Navy seizes four suspicious fishing vessels

Sri Lanka Navy ships patrolling in the Exclusive Economic Zone had spotted 04 Sri Lankan multiday fishing vessels named ‘Danuji’, ‘SubaPathum 4’, ‘LakpriyaDehi’ and ‘Nalin 10’ engaging in fishing activities in waters belonging to the Maldives.Accordingly, the Navy held those fishing vessels along with 27 persons onboard and escorted them to the harbours of Colombo and Galle for further investigation.

During further search, the Navy managed to find a small quantity of drugs (ice) in one fishing vessel and a haul of Shark fins in another vessel.Investigations are currently underway to determine if these vessels have a connection to drug trafficking. Meanwhile, the Department of Fisheries will take onward action with regard to the stock of fish found in the vessels.