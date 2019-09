The Police Department has taken measures to promote over 31,000 police officers in service.President Maithripala Sirisena had issued instructions to promote all police officers who had not received any promotions over a long period.Accordingly, it has been proposed to grant promotions considering the seniority of officers belonging to the three categories - 2019-01-01, 2020-01-01 and 2021-01-01. The relevant promotions will be given to 5824 persons.