No doubt about winning free and fair elections - PM



The Prime Minister today presided over the second phase of awarding compensation to the family members of the victims, who were assaulted or killed due to political revenge.At today's event 502 family members of victims of political reprisals have been paid compensation of Rs. 70 million for loss of life and property.

Under the first phase, 500 persons have been paid compensation and Rs 1.7 billion has been paid to 1,002 victims of political victimization. The compensation will be paid to another group of political victims as soon as the relevant paperwork is completed. he Ministry of National Policy, Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs has made the allocations for awarding compensation.Speaking at the occasion, the Prime Minister said today no one is afraid of white vans because they were able to end the 'era of white vans'.He noted that the people have the opportunity to watch Parliament sessions live on TV and get a glimpse of what their representatives are doing for the people. "It must be said that we have created such an open society," he said.

"If there are further ideas and proposals to establish democracy in the country, we are ready to listen and agree on all of them and implement them. Our aim is to create a fully democratic society. We are moving beyond the present Constitution to create a more democratic system.""We worked to establish a free election system in the country. The upcoming presidential election will be a very free and peaceful election. All election duties are carried out through the independent Election Commission. The presidential election will be held in such a high degree of freedom that no one can blame."

"We have the ability to face this Presidential election and win it. We also have the strength to win the next general election," the Premier assured.Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, MPs Palitha Range Bandara and Sandith Samarasinghe were also present at the occasion.