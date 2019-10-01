Need to promote social, personal development across all ages – PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe adding his thoughts on International Children’s Day and the International Day of Elders, stated that this day, celebrated internationally suggest the need to promote social and personal development across all ages."I believe that all of us, as Sri Lankans, must contribute our share to the process of enabling children and senior citizens to achieve their aspirations in life" he further says.

Complete message of the Prime Minister:

“The children and elderly citizens of our nation must receive special attention from society. The elderly have contributed over half their lives towards creating a better society for all of us. Their sunset years are as important as the childhood that marks the beginning of one’s life journey. The global observance of International Children’s Day and the International Day of Older Persons suggests the need to promote social and personal development across all ages.

Children, as the leaders of tomorrow, will go on to steer the country’s progress. It is our responsibility to ensure peace and reconciliation in a stable country where their rights and welfare are secured.

While using the knowledge, expertise, and experience of older persons for the betterment of society, we must provide them the love, protection and gratitude they deserve. One of the great challenges we face is establishing a socio-economic background that strengthens the relationship between the young and old.

I believe that all of us, as Sri Lankans, must contribute our share to the process of enabling children and senior citizens to achieve their aspirations in life. I call upon the entire community representing the government, media, and religious and social institutions to take part in meeting this challenge.”