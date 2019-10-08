Voices from top candidate

Premadasa : towards a victory for all communities

“We are extremely confident of our victory at the upcoming presidential election with the support of a vast majority of Sri Lankans representing all ethnic groups, the presidential candidate of the UNP-led New Democratic Front, Minister Sajith Premadasa said yesterday. He was speaking to news media after submission of nomination papers for the election at the Election Commission Secretariat in Rajagiriya.

Premadasa said that people of all ethnic and religious groups will support his path-breaking development programme irrespective of class or caste differences.

“People of this country will benefit through a huge development programme implemented by us. I am dedicated to make this country a beautiful one,” he said adding that “the prosperity brought by us will be enjoyed by each and every citizen of our country and not by an exclusive family.”

He also said that they would within the next few weeks embark on a democratic political programme to ensure people’s rights and, also, on an innovative programme that will make ‘Sri Lanka First’.

****

Gotabaya: A people-friendly govt.

The candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Gotabhaya Rajapaksa addressing the media spoke of achieving “a great victory” at the upcoming election for “the sake of the people of the country”. “We will win this election with the people’s votes,” he said. Rajapaksa promised a “people-friendly government with the support of all communities” after the election.

****

Anura: a transformation in the country

Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the candidate of the National People’s Power movement said the country was at a significant juncture, where that the 71-year long rule of the two main political streams should be changed.

“We must create a rule that doesn’t go against the expectations of the people of this country”, he added.

He requested the people of the country to study the past experiences and thereby support to make a transformation within the country.

****

Gen. Senanayake: an alternative power

Former Army Commander, General Mahesh Senanayake, candidate of the National People’s Party said the last opportunity to develop this country had now arrived and therefore, everyone should join together with the alternative power.

“There is a unbiased candidate to represent the poor community of the country now. We are their voice”, he said.

Saying that receiving nominations for the election is also a victory, Senanayake requested each and every citizen to join with him and take the maximum use of this last opportunity.