The Elections Commission has received a total of 3,083 complaints from October 8 toNov.7 regarding election law violations and violent activities, the Commission said.It said 25 violent activities had been reported to the National Election Complaint Management Centre and District Election Complaint Management Centres while3,087 election law violations were reported to the respective centres.102 other cases had also been reported.

During the 24 hours from October31 to yesterday 4.00 p.m, 131 complaints had been reported all in connection with 128election law violations, no violent activitiesand 03other cases were reported.The Elections Commission has decided to open complaint offices to investigate election complaints at the Elections Secretariat in Rajagiriya and all district offices to entertain complaints relating to the forthcoming presidential election.These complaint offices are established in collaboration with the police and after investigating the complaints received during the presidential elections this year, new laws are promulgated to prevent issues that are seen as routinely happening during elections.



EC receives 3,214 prez poll-related complaints