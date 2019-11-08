During the 24 hours from October31 to yesterday 4.00 p.m, 131 complaints had been reported all in connection with 128election law violations, no violent activitiesand 03other cases were reported.The Elections Commission has decided to open complaint offices to investigate election complaints at the Elections Secretariat in Rajagiriya and all district offices to entertain complaints relating to the forthcoming presidential election.These complaint offices are established in collaboration with the police and after investigating the complaints received during the presidential elections this year, new laws are promulgated to prevent issues that are seen as routinely happening during elections.
EC receives 3,214 prez poll-related complaints