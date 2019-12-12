Two conmen arrested using President’s name to make money



The main suspect arrested is 47 –year old Nihal Dasanayake residing in Rajanganaya. The other one is Nuwan Jayakodi from Samgipura, Sevanagala. Promising a teaching appointment to the daughter, the main suspect has asked a bribe of Rs. 150,000 from a woman. A fake letter with regard to the appointment said to have issued by the Chief Secretary of the North Central Province has also been drafted. Claiming to be an official of the Ministry of Education, a phone call has been made by Nuwan Jayakodi.

They have informed the woman to come to Isurupaya along with the money and they have been arrested on the spot.The Senior DIG of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon requests the public to provide such information. The public can contact DIG Tennakookn on 071 85911017 at any time of the day or can divulge such information to the Superintendent of Police of the Colombo Crime Division G. J. Nandana on 011 2662323 or 071 8591727.

The consistent approach of President Rajapaksa is to follow the accepted procedure. It is the same policy that applies to employment at State institutes. Hence, the Presidential Secretariat urges the public not to fall prey to such fraudsters and expects to take stern legal action against them.