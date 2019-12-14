Preventing NCDs given high priority in national health agenda

Health and Indigenous Medicine Services, Women, Child affairs and Social Security Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that preventing and controling Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) have been identified as a priority by the Government of Sri Lanka in its national health agenda She was speaking at a panel discussion of the global meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Mental Health held in Oman from December 9 to 12.



A delegation led by Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi participated in the meeting.The Meeting was held to accelerate progress on SDG target 3.4 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to reduce premature mortality from NCDs and to promote mental health and well-being.It also focused on sharing success stories and challenges in countries. The Health Ministry had set up a national NCD council to coordinate and monitor the progress of National Multi-sectoral Action Plan to prevent and control NCDs 2016-2020, the Minister said at the panel meeting.

Minister Wanniarachchi also met Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Affairs of Oman Dr. Mohammed Saif Al Hosni and discussed potential areas for cooperation in health sector between Sri Lanka and Oman. Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Oman O.L Ameer Ajwad and WHO Representative to Sri Lanka Dr. Razia Pendse participated.

The Meeting brought together over 150 countries with selected UN partners and civil society, the private sector, philanthropists, academics and donors.Sri Lanka delegation comprised Dr. Vindya Kumarapeli, Director (Non-communicable Diseases), Dr. Rohan Rathnayake, Director (Mental Health) and Private Secretary to Minister Kanchana Jayaratne.