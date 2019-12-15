Clean-up in Batticaloa town

In pursuance of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s direction to keep every city clean and tidy and to prevent the spread of dengue, a massive shramadana campaign was carried out in the Batticaloa town yesterday, December 14.Organised by the Environmental Police Unit, Batticaloa and Health Unit of the Batticaloa Municipal Council was carried out from the New Bridge up to the central bus stand; from the Koddaimunai Bridge up to Kallady Bridge along Lady Manning Drive and from the Police roundabout up to Urani river bank.

This cleanup campaign gained much momentum due to the increase in the number of dengue cases in Batticaloa. They cleaned drains, collected garbage, cleaned river banks, removed posters on walls and filled up places where water stagnated.

The campaign was relevant as a large number of people flock to the town during the festive season.Senior DIG, Eastern Province, Lalith Pathinayake, ASP Buddika Wijesundra, HQI C.I. Hettiarachchi, Admin OIC I.P. Bandara and several Police officers took part in the campaign.