No takers yet for Northern Governership

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said at his meeting with media managers that there were ‘no takers yet’ for the post of Governor of the Northern Province.The post was rendered vacant along with all other provincial governerships after the President, on taking office, asked all governors to resign their posts to enable fresh appointments. While the other governerships have been filled, the Northern province governorship remains vacant.“We had requested Muttiah Muralitharan to take this post but he has declined,” President Rajapaksa disclosed.