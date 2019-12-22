Navy assists the people distressed by adverse weather

Some of the areas in the island have affected by threat of floods due to the prevailing adverse weather condition in these days and following the instructions of the Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, number of emergency naval relief teams have been deployed in various affected locations of the Naval Commands as follows.

Accordingly, seven(07) relief teams at Nawagattegama, Pallama, Polpitigama, Karuwalagaswewa, Iginimitiya and Mannativu areas in Northwestern Naval Command Four (04) relief teams at Polonnaruwa, Chenkaladi and Manampitiya areas in Eastern Naval Command

Four (04) relief teams at Ipalogama, Bulnewa and Thabuthegama areas in North Central Naval CommandTwo (02) relief teams at Katharagama in Southern Naval CommandEight (08) relief teams at Panama in South eastern Naval Command have been deployed.All together twenty five (25) relief teams, 25 dingies for rescuing people and 112 Naval personnel are on action providing immediate rescue and relief assistance to the distressed community.