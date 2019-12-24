Colombo Dockyard presents two pilot boats to SLPA

Easter Sunday attacks had a major negative impact on the shipping sector and the Colombo Dockyard too saw the cancelation of a US$ 50 million order due to it.Minister of Roads & Highways Ports & Shipping Johnston Fernando made these remarks while launching two Pilot boats built by Colombo Dockyard at a cost of US$ 3.2 million to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority. The addition of these two pilot boats will increase the SLPA fleet of Pilot boats to 8.Minister launching the two pilot boats with SLPA and CDL officials in Colombo