December 24, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Colombo Dockyard presents two pilot boats to SLPA

    December 24, 2019
    Colombo Dockyard presents two pilot boats to SLPA

    Easter Sunday attacks had a major negative impact on the shipping sector and the Colombo Dockyard too saw the cancelation of a US$ 50 million order due to it.Minister of Roads & Highways Ports & Shipping Johnston Fernando made these remarks while launching two Pilot boats built by Colombo Dockyard at a cost of US$ 3.2 million to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority. The addition of these two pilot boats will increase the SLPA fleet of Pilot boats to 8.Minister launching the two pilot boats with SLPA and CDL officials in Colombo

     

    « Inflation declines to 4.1 percent in November
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya