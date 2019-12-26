Gazette on subjects and functions of state ministers

Following instructions from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Secretary to the President Dr. P.B. Jayasundera has informed all ministry secretaries to take necessary steps to issue the gazette notification on subjects and functions of the state ministers.Instructions have been given that this should be done in accordance with the Cabinet Memorandum presented by the President on subjects and functions of the state ministers who are not part of the Cabinet of Ministers.



Subjects and functions of the state ministries along with details of institutions which come under them and other relevant documents have already been sent to the ministry secretaries, government sources said. In a letter sent in this regard dated December 23, the President has instructed that the relevant gazette should be issued in accordance with Article 44(5) of the Constitution.

The letter has been further stated that if a minister wants to assign subjects and functions to a state ministers include such details in the Gazette as well.