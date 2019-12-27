Flood in A’pura subsiding, people in makeshift camps return

Anuradhapura does not receive heavy rains now and floods are receding. Anuradhapura Government Agent R. M. Wanninayake said.He said that 26 camps set for the flood affected in the district have been closed and the flood affected houses are now cleaned and renovated. “The number of the affected families have come down to 1,849, (6,312 persons), and they are offered cooked food and dry rations,” he said.

“The latest reports show that 28 houses were fully destructed and 507 houses were half damaged in the flood. Rs. 10,000 flood relief payment will be paid for the affected until full compensation is settled shortly.“The water levels of the Rajangane, Nuwarawewa, Abayawewa, Tisawewa, Mahawilachchiya, Mahakanadarawa, Eruwewa, Nachchaduwa, Huruluwewa and Yan Oya Reservoirs are at a low level now. The Agriculture Insurance Board is collecting the datas and information about the crop damages to grant compensation, Wanninayake said.

Irrigation Department Director (Water Management) Janaki Meegasthenna said that the average water level of the 75 major tanks has increased to 88 per cent and 30 major tanks were spilling now. She said sluice gates of major tanks have either been closed or half opened.

She said further that families living in low level areas in Thambaiagamuwa, Mollipathana, Kinniyawa come under the Kantale tank have been warned against increasing water level of major canals. People of Medirigiriya, Kahambiliyawa, Pamburana and Palliyagodella have been warned as well, she said.