Court of Inquiry probes aircraft crash

The Court of Inquiry set up by the Sri Lanka Air Force to probe the aircraft crash in Haputale to ascertain the cause behind the tragic incident has commenced investigations according to the Air Force. Air Force spokesman, Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne saidthat the Court on completion of its investigations will submit its findings to Air Force Commander Sumangala Dias.

“The cause of the crash could only be released thereafter,” he said. The Court of Inquiry consists entirely of Officers from the Air Force. Meanwhile, similar aircraft belonging to the Air Force continue to be in operation cording to the spokesman.The Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court has instructed the Government Analysts’ Department, Civil Aviation Authority and the Department of Meteorology to submit their reports, while the Haputale Police are also investigating. The postmortem on the deaths was carried out yesterday (4) before the remains were handed to the respective families.

The Chinese-built Y-12 turboprop aircraft crashed in the Thambipillai area, Haputale on Friday (3) around 9.15 am. The aircraft had taken off from the southern airbase of Weerawila and was on a reconnaissance mission.

Four Air Force personnel lost their lives in the accident. They were identified as Squadron Leader Buddhi Weebedda, Flight Lieutenant Lankapura Kulatunga, Sergeant D.W.R.Y Kumara and Leading Aircraftmen N.L.D Hettiarachchi.