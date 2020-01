The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated several areas in Maharagama and surrounding areas will experience a water cut for 24-hours starting at 9:00am tomorrow (Jan.7) till 9am on Wednesday (Jan.8).The water supply to Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kottawa, Pannipitiya, Rukmalgama, Palanwatte, Mattegoda, Homagama, Meepe and Padukka areas would be interrupted.The NWS&DB requests the public to call hotline 1939 for any information.