January 08, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Foreign Minister to visit India tomorrow

    January 08, 2020
    Foreign Minister to visit India tomorrow

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena is scheduled to leave for India on the 9th of January for an official two-day visit.He is set to hold bilateral discussions with high-profile Indian officials.This is Gunawardena’s first official foreign visit after was appointed the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

    President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in late November last year after he took office as the new Head of State, engaged in a three-day official visit to India on an invitation extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He held bilateral talks with PM Modi and his Indian counterpart President Ram Nath Kovind.

     

    « 24-hours special operations unit established ‘People elected President to ensure national security’ »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya