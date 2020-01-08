Navy apprehends a trawler with Kerala cannabis in the seas off Galle

During a special raid carried out by Sri Lanka Navy in the seas off Galle, a trawler which was transferring Kerala Cannabis was apprehended today (7th January 2020).Keeping with Sri Lanka Navy’s attempts to eradicate the illegal drug menace from Sri Lanka, a special raid was carried out in the seas off Galle, and a suspicious trawler was spotted. During inspection this trawler, a haul of about 15kg of Kerala Cannabis hidden there, was discovered and it along with six suspects on-board were apprehended.