Stringent measures to end ragging

Higher Education, Technology and Innovation Minister Bandula Gunawardena said he would take steps to end ragging at universities within this year. He also said that he would make a visit to the South Eastern University next week to look into the issues of the students, lecturers and administration which are dragging on for a long time.He said he would directly engage with all the relevant stakeholders during the visit to solve those problems.



Undertaking the task of ending ragging, the minister said a free atmosphere conducive for education would be created within universities.He said the problem related to the class suspension of students, issues of students who have faced legal action under the Prohibition of Ragging and Other Forms of Violence in Educational Institutions Act, shortage of lecturers and lack of hostels and other facilities would be discussed during the visit.

“Ragging still continues in our university system. About 200 students had abandoned the university education last year along due to that reason. The university’s security apparatus and administration should properly maintain the law within the university. They have to make sure that no student face injustice”, the Minister said.

Ministry Secretary Anura Dissanayake, University Grants Commission Chairman Prof. Sampath Amaratunga, South Eastern University Vice Chancellor Prof. M.H.M.Najeeb and its Deans of the Faculties took part in the meeting.