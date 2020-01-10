Sri Lankans in Iran safe - Keheliya

Speaking at a briefing at the Information Department, the Minister said that there are fewer than a hundred Sri Lankans in Iran. “The Minister of External Affairs will look into their needs. Discussions are ongoing over the situation there.”
In light of the simmering tensions and instability in Iran during the last few days, Co-Government Spokesperson Keheliya Rambukwella confirmed that the Ministry of External Affairs has reached out to Sri Lankans who are in Iran and will make arrangements for their return to Sri Lanka should the situation worsen.
