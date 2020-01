A 12-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas in Colombo from tonight (10), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB). Accordingly, the aforementioned water cut will commence at 10 pm tonight and continue until 10 am tomorrow (11).The water cut will be imposed in Colombo 13, 14 and 15, stated the NWSDB.Further, low-pressure water supply could be experienced in Colombo 01 and 11.