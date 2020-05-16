WEATHER FORECAST FOR 16 MAY 2020

The low pressure area is still persist over south east Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea area. It is likely to intensify further and move north-westwards. Due to the influence of the system the showery condition over the island particularly in the south-western part is likely to enhance during next few days from today. Wind speed can be increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island.

Tommorrow:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.