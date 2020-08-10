Jaffna Security Forces with Donors Build One More New House for a Needy Family

Troops of the Security Forces-Jaffna once again extended their technical, engineering and manpower support to build a new house to another underprivileged family in Manipay,Jaffna after their plight was brought to the notice of Major General Ruwan Wanigasooriya, Commander Security Forces -Jaffna.

Mr Kumara Weerasooriya and his colleagues who have been generous donors for a number of previous such projects offered their generosity once again gave away Financial Donation for purchase of raw materials for the new home for Mrs Nanthini Ratheeswarn at Manippay.

The new house thus built for the needy family was vested in the deserving family on Thursday (06), along with a stock of essential home appliances during a simple ceremony, attended by the Commander Security Forces -Jaffna, Donors, Officers and Other Ranks, relatives of the family and a couple of senior citizens in the area.

The much-needed manpower for the construction work was provided by 15 Sri Lanka National Guard troops of the 511 Brigade under the supervision of the 51 Division.

Major General Lalith Rathnayake General Officer Commanding 51 Division, Commander 511 Brigade, Senior Officers, troops and well-wishers witnessed the house-warming ceremony.