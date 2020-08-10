  Schools to re-open today

In keeping with the regulations issued by the Ministry of Health, local schools have been allowed to re-open from today in several phases so to prevent overcrowding within confined spaces.

Accordingly certain days of the week have been reserved for particular grades and students to attend school.

As per the new schedule, only Grades 5, 10, 11, 12, and 13 will be allowed attend school on all five weekdays. Grades 1, 2, and 3 will have school for only one day per week. It has also been decided to reopen schools according to the number of students in the school.

Schools with less than 200 students may reopen for all grades from August 10.

Primary schools with over 200 students will reopen as:

Grades 1 and 5 - Monday

Grades 2 and 5 -Tuesday

Grades 3 and 5 -Wednesday

Grades 4 and 5 -Thursday, Friday

Secondary schools with over 200 students will reopen as:

Grades 6, 10, 11, 12, 13 - Monday

Grades 7, 10, 11, 12, 13 - Tuesday

Grades 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 - Wednesday

Grades 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 - Thursday, Friday.

However, the time duration for a school day for Grades 6, 7, 8, and 9 will be from 7.00 am till 1.30 pm, while it will be from 7.30 am until 3.30 pm for Grades 10, 11, 12, and 13.

Meanwhile, Heads of Schools have been informed not to open school canteens until health officials confirm that the prevailing situation is under control

